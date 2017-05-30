Maxava iFoundation invites IBM i User...

Maxava iFoundation invites IBM i User Community to apply for 2017/18 funding

The Maxava iFoundation is once again delighted to announce a new funding pool to assist IBM i user groups around the world. Maxava confirms total funding of US$50,000 to allow the foundation to offer grants of up to a maximum of US$2,000 for each qualifying organization.

Chicago, IL

