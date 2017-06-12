Magna to build BMW 5-series plug-in h...

Magna to build BMW 5-series plug-in hybrids in Austria

Magna International's Magna Steyr unit said on Monday that it will build BMW's new 5-series plug-in hybrid. The BMW 530e iPerformance will be manufactured beginning this summer at Magna Steyr's plant in Graz, Austria, where the contract manufacturer already plans to produce Jaguar's I-Pace electric SUV starting early next year.

