Magna to build BMW 5-series plug-in hybrids in Austria
Magna International's Magna Steyr unit said on Monday that it will build BMW's new 5-series plug-in hybrid. The BMW 530e iPerformance will be manufactured beginning this summer at Magna Steyr's plant in Graz, Austria, where the contract manufacturer already plans to produce Jaguar's I-Pace electric SUV starting early next year.
