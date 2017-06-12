Magna shopping its hydrogen fuel-cell...

Magna shopping its hydrogen fuel-cell range extender for EVs

12 hrs ago

VANCOUVER Magna International is offering a solution to one of the main knocks against battery-electric vehicles the time it takes to recharge on long trips. The Canadian auto-parts giant is shopping around a hydrogen fuel-cell platform as a range extender for battery EVs.

