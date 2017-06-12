Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Required An Emergency Landing & We're Freaked Out For Her
We'll never know how close we came to losing Jennifer Lawrence this weekend . The actress was onboard a private plane from her hometown of Louisville, KY, when the aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC