Jayden Walker lands coveted role in Sound of Music tour
Jayden Walker on the official Sound of Music tour in Salzburg, Austria, during his overseas trip in May. Now he is going to play Frederick von Trapp in a nationwide tour of the musical. Jayden Walker has announced he is to play one of the von Trapp siblings in the upcoming nationwide tour of the Sound of Music.
