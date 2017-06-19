Jayden Walker lands coveted role in S...

Jayden Walker lands coveted role in Sound of Music tour

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Timaru Herald

Jayden Walker on the official Sound of Music tour in Salzburg, Austria, during his overseas trip in May. Now he is going to play Frederick von Trapp in a nationwide tour of the musical. Jayden Walker has announced he is to play one of the von Trapp siblings in the upcoming nationwide tour of the Sound of Music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC