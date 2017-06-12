Jaguar Land Rover to hire 5,000 new s...

Jaguar Land Rover to hire 5,000 new staff

Read more: Automotive News

Jaguar Land Rover will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election. JLR, which employs more than 40,000 people globally, said it would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as 4,000 additional personnel including in manufacturing, most of whom will be based in Britain.

Chicago, IL

