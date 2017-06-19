Jaguar I-Pace production started, deb...

Jaguar I-Pace production started, debuts this year

Last year, Jaguar unveiled is Tesla-fighting I-Pace concept , which served as a preview for the company's first electric SUV. Set to arrive as a series production model in 2018, it appears the carmaker is keeping to schedule, as production of the model has already begun at Magna Steyr's Austrian plant.



