Jaguar I-Pace production started, debuts this year
Last year, Jaguar unveiled is Tesla-fighting I-Pace concept , which served as a preview for the company's first electric SUV. Set to arrive as a series production model in 2018, it appears the carmaker is keeping to schedule, as production of the model has already begun at Magna Steyr's Austrian plant.
