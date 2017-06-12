Jaguar I-Pace already in production, ...

Jaguar I-Pace already in production, though US arrival not until 2018

Jaguar is poised to trump its German rivals in the mainstream electric car race by launching the new I-Pace electric SUV this year. Audi and Mercedes-Benz won't have their electric SUVs, the production versions of the respective e-tron Quattro and Generation EQ concepts, ready until 2018.

