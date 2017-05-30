Islamist parents 'forced kids to watch ISIS executions'

Islamist parents living in Austria 'forced their five children to watch brutal ISIS execution videos to turn them into better jihadists' The mother and father, 29 and 39, respectively, made their children watch the attacks to 'turn them into better jihadists', it is alleged. The pair, who have not been publicly named, appeared before a court in Graz, Austria, this week on abuse charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.