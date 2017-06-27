International Electronics Recycling C...

International Electronics Recycling Congress organizer issues call for papers

Switzerland-based conference organizer ICM AG has announced a call for papers for the 17th International Electronics Recycling Congress , which will be held in Salzburg, Austria, Jan. 16-19. The deadline for the call for papers is July 25, 2017.

