Innsbruck says hosting 2026 Olympics 'doable and affordable'

A feasibility study suggests Innsbruck could host the 2026 Winter Olympics on a budget of 1.175 billion euros , but the Austrian city will need the approval of its residents before deciding on a bid. Innsbruck Mayor Christine Oppitz-Ploerer says "if we stick to the strategy from the feasibility study, it could become doable and affordable games."

Chicago, IL

