Improbable Research Podcast, Installm...

Improbable Research Podcast, Installment 1: How Many Kids Can One Man Father in his Lifetime?

7 hrs ago

Every day was Father's Day for Ismael the Bloodthirsty, the emperor of Morocco, who reportedly fathered 888 children. But in this inaugural episode, Ig Nobel Prize-winning biologist Lisa Oberzaucher tells why Moulay quite possibly had lots more than that.

Chicago, IL

