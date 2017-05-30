image description
Edward P. Stringham, a prominent U.S. political economist and thought leader in the field of private governance, has been named president of the American Institute for Economic Research, an 84-year-old research and education organization headquartered in Great Barrington. In addition, he will serve as the organization's director of research and education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC