image description

Edward P. Stringham, a prominent U.S. political economist and thought leader in the field of private governance, has been named president of the American Institute for Economic Research, an 84-year-old research and education organization headquartered in Great Barrington. In addition, he will serve as the organization's director of research and education.

Chicago, IL

