Hungary to extradite German Holocaust denier who fled jail term
A Hungarian court has ordered the extradition of German right-wing extremist Horst Mahler who fled Germany to avoid serving out the rest of a sentence for Holocaust denial and incitement to antisemitism. Mahler, 81, was arrested on May 15 in the Hungarian city of Sopron while trying to cross into Austria.
