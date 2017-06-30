Hungary to extradite German Holocaust...

Hungary to extradite German Holocaust denier who fled jail term

Thursday Jun 8

A Hungarian court has ordered the extradition of German right-wing extremist Horst Mahler who fled Germany to avoid serving out the rest of a sentence for Holocaust denial and incitement to antisemitism. Mahler, 81, was arrested on May 15 in the Hungarian city of Sopron while trying to cross into Austria.

