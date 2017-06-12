Hungary hands over fugitive German ne...

Hungary hands over fugitive German neo-Nazi

A notorious German neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier arrested last month in Hungary after skipping his jail sentence was handed over to German authorities on Tuesday, Hungarian police said. Hungarian authorities detained Horst Mahler, 81, on May 15 in the city of Sopron near the Austrian border on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

Chicago, IL

