'How I discovered I'd been living wit...

'How I discovered I'd been living with the wrong family'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MSN Living

At 22 when Doris GrA1 4nwald decided to donate blood for the first time, she had no idea it would undo everything she knew about her life to that point. The Austrian woman discovered her blood was not Type A negative, as she had previously thought, which triggered the realisation she could not be related be to the couple who had raised her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC