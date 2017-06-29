Horse Tale: Oriental Stallions Dominate Horse DNA, Gene Study Shows
Virtually all the horses who grace racetracks, horse shows, riding stables, and private farms around the world today descend from two lines of "Oriental" champions, researchers reported Thursday. The genetic study sheds light on the long-withstanding effects of intensive breeding, which dates back just 700 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC