Horse Tale: Oriental Stallions Domina...

Horse Tale: Oriental Stallions Dominate Horse DNA, Gene Study Shows

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Virtually all the horses who grace racetracks, horse shows, riding stables, and private farms around the world today descend from two lines of "Oriental" champions, researchers reported Thursday. The genetic study sheds light on the long-withstanding effects of intensive breeding, which dates back just 700 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC