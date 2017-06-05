Hiker, rescuer plunge to death in Aus...

Hiker, rescuer plunge to death in Austria as helicopter line gives way

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A stranded Austrian mountain hiker and her would-be rescuer fell to their deaths when a line hoisting them into a police helicopter gave way, sending them and the woman's husband plunging into a gorge below. The police helicopter had responded to a distress signal from the Viennese couple, and a 28-year-old officer had attached himself and the two of them to the rescue line.

