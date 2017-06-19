High-end gun manufacturer in Bessemer...

High-end gun manufacturer in Bessemer expanding, adding jobs

Thursday Read more: Alabama Live

The expansion will lead to Steyr Arms adding up to 10 jobs. The Bessemer facility is the only U.S. subsidiary of the Austrian-based company that imports, distributes and assembles Steyr firearms.

Chicago, IL

