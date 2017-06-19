High-end gun manufacturer in Bessemer expanding, adding jobs
The expansion will lead to Steyr Arms adding up to 10 jobs. The Bessemer facility is the only U.S. subsidiary of the Austrian-based company that imports, distributes and assembles Steyr firearms.
