Flight Attendant Wins Miss Tibet Pageant

Tenzin Paldon, 21, emerged from the largest ever field of contestants - nine - to take the title of Miss Tibet at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts in Dharamshala, the city that is home to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile. "My feet aren't touching the ground at the moment," Paldon told VOA Tibetan in comments that echoed the lyrics to the song "There She Is, Miss America" soon after she was crowned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.