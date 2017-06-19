EBR Systems Awarded Favorite Innovation for WiSEa CRT at 2017 EHRA Europace Cardiostim Congress
Cardiostim Innovation Awards are selected by an international panel of expert scientists and physicians from the European Heart Rhythm Association and recognizes the performance, achievement and cutting-edge technologies of manufacturers that are created to modernize medical practice and improve patient care. The WiSE CRT System is a first-of-its-kind device designed to overcome the limitations of traditional CRT in heart failure patients.
