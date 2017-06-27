E-scooter startup tests zero-emission, solar-powered rentals - CNET
For at least a few days, people will be zipping around on e-scooters in Singapore's One-North business district to get to places that are too far for walking and too near for driving. German startup Floatility will launch rental trials for its solar-powered e-scooters for employees of partner Autodesk from July 24 to 28. The rental will cost just 10 Singapore cents per minute.
