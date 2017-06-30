DA1 4rr Ecoclean Supplies its 100th EcoCFlex System to BMW Group Austrian Plant

DA1 4rr Ecoclean announces that the BMW Group ordered its 100th EcoCFlex system for use at the South German automotive manufacturer's Steyr, Austria, plant. DA1 4rr Ecoclean's custom-painted 100th EcoCFlex system operates in a production line for spark ignition engines at the BMW Group's Steyr engine plant.

