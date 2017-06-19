Cuban foreign minister: We will not buckle in face of Trump's sanctions

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said June 19, 2107 that the island's government would not buckle to the new sanctions, in reaction to President Trump revealing a harsher Cuban policy. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez responds to Pope Benedict's... HAVANA -- In the first response by a Cuban official to a new, harsher Cuba policy unveiled by President Donald Trump last week, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Monday that the island's government would not buckle to the new sanctions.

