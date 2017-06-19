Cuban foreign minister: We will not b...

Cuban foreign minister: We will not buckle in face of Trump's sanctions

9 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said June 19, 2107 that the island's government would not buckle to the new sanctions, in reaction to President Trump revealing a harsher Cuban policy. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez responds to Pope Benedict's... HAVANA -- In the first response by a Cuban official to a new, harsher Cuba policy unveiled by President Donald Trump last week, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Monday that the island's government would not buckle to the new sanctions.

Chicago, IL

