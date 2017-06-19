Cuban foreign minister: We will not buckle in face of Trump's sanctions
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said June 19, 2107 that the island's government would not buckle to the new sanctions, in reaction to President Trump revealing a harsher Cuban policy. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez responds to Pope Benedict's... HAVANA -- In the first response by a Cuban official to a new, harsher Cuba policy unveiled by President Donald Trump last week, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Monday that the island's government would not buckle to the new sanctions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC