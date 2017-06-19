Cuban foreign minister: We will not b...

Cuban foreign minister: We will not buckle in face of Trump's sanctions

In the first response by a Cuban official to a new, harsher Cuba policy unveiled by President Donald Trump last week, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Monday that the island's government would not buckle to the new sanctions. "We have the patience, the resistance" to wait out Trump, said Rodriguez, who delivered the remarks in Vienna, Austria, as part of a European tour.

