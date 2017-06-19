Crystal heiress Victoria Swarovski ho...

Crystal heiress Victoria Swarovski honeymoons in St Tropez

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Crystal heiress Victoria Swarovski shows off her envy-inducing figure as she honeymoons on a yacht in St Tropez - after tying the knot with her property mogul boyfriend in a VERY decadent Italian wedding This week the couple have jetted out to the south of France to honeymoon with her husband aboard a yacht And gemstone heiress Victoria Swarovski continued the celebrations as she jetted off to St Tropez for her sun-kissed honeymoon with her new husband Werner Murz. The 23-year-old singer looked blissfully happy as she soaked up the sun on a yacht moored in the French Rivera resort in a barely-there bikini adorned with a tropical print.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC