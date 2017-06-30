Concert pianist to present recital, c...

Concert pianist to present recital, classes

JEWELLa S- A concert pianist from Vienna, Austria will bring his keyboard mastery to Jewell next week with a recital and learning opportunities for area musicians. Stephan Moller, who has performed all over the world including at Carnegie Hall in New York City, is a friend and colleague of Don and Delayna Beattie of Jewell.

