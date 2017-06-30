Chikungunya vaccine trial underway

Chikungunya vaccine trial underway

The National Institutes of Health-funded Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at Baylor College of Medicine will be one of the sites for a clinical trial testing the safety and immune responses to a vaccine against chikungunya virus. Chikungunya is a virus that is transmitted to humans from mosquitoes and has recently caused large outbreaks of infection in the Caribbean and much of Central and South America, as well as Mexico.

