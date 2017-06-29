BW Linz 0 - 1 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers...

BW Linz 0 - 1 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' son plays as trialist

Read more: Scotsman.com

Brendan Rodgers fielded his son as a trialist as Celtic began their pre-season fixtures with a 1-0 friendly win over BW Linz. Anton Rodgers has joined Celtic on their training camp in Austria to maintain his fitness after leaving Swindon Town and the 24-year-old played for 45 minutes as the Scottish champions beat the Austrian second-tier side.

Chicago, IL

