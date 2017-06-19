Breast implants may impede ECG and le...

Breast implants may impede ECG and lead to false heart attack diagnosis

Read more: EurekAlert!

Vienna, Austria - 21 June 2017: Breast implants may impede an electrocardiogram and could result in a false heart attack diagnosis, according to research presented today at EHRA EUROPACE - CARDIOSTIM 2017.1 "Our experience shows that breast implants make it difficult to see the heart with echocardiography because ultrasound cannot penetrate through the implant," said lead author Dr Sok-Sithikun Bun, a cardiologist at Princess Grace Hospital, Monaco. "We wanted to find out if implants also disrupt an ECG."

Chicago, IL

