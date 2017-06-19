Breast implants may cause false ECG d...

Breast implants may cause false ECG diagnosis of heart attack

The results of a new study suggest that breast implants can impede ECG readings, and that doctors ought to be warned of false abnormalities. Electrocardiogram recordings are often used to diagnose heart attacks and other conditions.

