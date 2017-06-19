Brain stimulation protocol reduces sp...

Brain stimulation protocol reduces spasticity in spinal cord injury patients

Spasticity, uncontrolled muscle contractions, is a common disorder experienced by patients with spinal cord injuries . Previous studies have shown that excitatory repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation can reduce spasticity.

Chicago, IL

