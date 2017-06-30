Beethoven's 5th Piano Emperor Concerto, whose Genius is Unparalleled in Music History
73 - Daniel Barenboim Beethoven's 5th Piano concert - Daniel Barenboim Det kongelige kapel - Michael Sch??nvandt i Danmarks Radio Koncerthuset 2009 ved ... Of the many performances possible to embed here, I chose this one because of the Video Excellence of the Pianist, the Orchestra, and the Conductor. With Napoleon's army besieging Vienna, the Austrian Imperial family and all of the court, including Beethoven's pupil, friend, and benefactor, Archduke Rudolph, fled the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC