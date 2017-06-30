Beethoven's 5th Piano Emperor Concert...

Beethoven's 5th Piano Emperor Concerto, whose Genius is Unparalleled in Music History

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: OpEdNews

73 - Daniel Barenboim Beethoven's 5th Piano concert - Daniel Barenboim Det kongelige kapel - Michael Sch??nvandt i Danmarks Radio Koncerthuset 2009 ved ... Of the many performances possible to embed here, I chose this one because of the Video Excellence of the Pianist, the Orchestra, and the Conductor. With Napoleon's army besieging Vienna, the Austrian Imperial family and all of the court, including Beethoven's pupil, friend, and benefactor, Archduke Rudolph, fled the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,758 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC