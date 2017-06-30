Austria's Top Court Upholds Seizing of Hitler's Birthplace
The Austrian Constitutional Court said on Friday that the government had acted legally when it seized the apartment complex in which Hitler was born, the latest and most likely last chapter in the long battle for ownership of the Nazi dictator's birthplace. The court said in a statement that a law passed late last year allowing the expropriation of the three-story building was "in the public interest, commensurate and not without compensation, and therefore not unconstitutional."
