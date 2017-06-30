Austrian far right says can work with...

Austrian far right says can work with Social Democrats' coalition terms

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A senior member of Austria's far-right Freedom Party sees "nothing insurmountable" in the ruling Social Democrats' new preconditions for any future coalition talks, he said in remarks published on Friday. Former presidential candidate Norbert Hofer of the Austrian Freedom Party addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, April 25, 2017.

Chicago, IL

