Austrian court jails parents who took kids to live under IS

An Austrian court sentenced to up to 10 years in jail two couples who took their children to live in an IS-controlled part of Syria and showed them execution videos. The two men and their wives travelled to Syria with their eight children - the youngest of whom was two years old - in December 2014, the trial in the southern city Graz heard.

