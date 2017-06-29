At Vienna forum, young people raise t...

At Vienna forum, young people raise their voices for world free of nuclear weapons

Lassina Zerbo, the Executive Secretary of the CTBTO, with young people attending the Science and Technology 2017 Conference in Vienna, Austria. Photo: CTBTO 29 June 2017 – Around 100 young people from 54 countries are raising their voices and harnessing social media to help mobilize support for a world free of nuclear weapons, and advance the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty .

