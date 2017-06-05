At first a hidden love, Syracuse coup...

At first a hidden love, Syracuse couple's marriage 52 years later filled City Hall's steps

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Frederick Marvin and Ernst Schuh were married at Syracuse's City Hall on Oct. 14, 2011, shortly after same-sex marriage was made legal in New York. But their love started more than half a century before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC