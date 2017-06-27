Apomorphine infusion found to be effective treatment for...
Apomorphine subcutaneous infusion is an effective treatment for Parkinson patients whose motor fluctuations are poorly controlled by conventional therapies. This was shown by the large-scale TOLEDO study presented at the Congress of the European Academy of Neurology in Amsterdam.
