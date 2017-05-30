Alibaba's Jack Ma invited to join bid...

Alibaba's Jack Ma invited to join bid for L'Oreal's The Body Shop: Sources

The logo of British cosmetics and skin care company The Body Shop is seen outside a store in Vienna, Austria, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/files LONDON: European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.

Chicago, IL

