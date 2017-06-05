Addressing Board, UN atomic energy ch...

Addressing Board, UN atomic energy chief takes up DPR Korea safeguards issue

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano delivers introductory statement to the 1460th Board of Governors Meeting in Vienna, Austria. Photo Credit: Dean Calma /IAEA 12 June 2017 – The head of the United Nations atomic energy agency today briefed its governing board on its activities, including nuclear safeguards issues with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Iran, and nuclear technology's contributions to countries' development.

