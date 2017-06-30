30 years ago today ... experiencing S...

30 years ago today ... experiencing Sopron, Hungary.

I'd arrived in Budapest from Sofia on the morning of Thursday, June 4, following 24 grueling hours of rail travel, apart from a brief respite in Belgrade. I was dirty, tired and hungry -- and Hungary quickly confirmed its stellar reputation for inexpensive tourist-friendliness and fascinating things to see.

Chicago, IL

