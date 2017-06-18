$18.6m raised for last Hundertwasser building - " in Whangarei

The on-again, off-again plan to build the controversial last Friedensreich Hundertwasser-designed building in the world in Whangarei is close to going ahead now much of the cost of the $20.97 million building project has been fundraised. The Austrian/New Zealand artist is best known globally for his iconic Hundertwasserhaus in Vienna, Austria which is a must-see for tourists to this day.

