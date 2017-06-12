12:20 Iaea Leu bank storage facility to open in Kazakhstan in August

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano delivers introductory statement to the 1460th Board of Governors Meeting in Vienna, Austria. Photo Credit: Dean Calma /IAEA AKIPRESS.COM - A new IAEA storage facility for low enriched uranium in Kazakhstan will be formally inaugurated on 29 August, Director General Yukiya Amano told a regular meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.