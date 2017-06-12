12:20 Iaea Leu bank storage facility ...

12:20 Iaea Leu bank storage facility to open in Kazakhstan in August

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano delivers introductory statement to the 1460th Board of Governors Meeting in Vienna, Austria. Photo Credit: Dean Calma /IAEA AKIPRESS.COM - A new IAEA storage facility for low enriched uranium in Kazakhstan will be formally inaugurated on 29 August, Director General Yukiya Amano told a regular meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... (Nov '16) Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC