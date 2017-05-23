Yesteryear for May 23, 2017

Yesteryear for May 23, 2017

Camden City Council approved second reading and final approval of an ordinance granting six or more properties as historic designations, as recommended by the Camden Historic Landmarks Commission. A home on Sarsfield Avenue was named a historic site, while five properties -- on Lakeview Avenue, Chesnut Street, Hobkirk Court, Mill Street and Sarsfield Avenue -- were classified as historic district properties.

Chicago, IL

