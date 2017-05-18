Wittmann Battenfeld expanding Kotting...

Wittmann Battenfeld expanding Kottingbrunn, Austria site

The 15 million euro investment will see expansions and remodeling in the facility's production plant and administrative area. Processing and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Group is planning an expansion of capacities at its injection molding machine manufacturing facility in Kottingbrunn, Austria.

Chicago, IL

