Wittmann Battenfeld expanding Kottingbrunn, Austria site
The 15 million euro investment will see expansions and remodeling in the facility's production plant and administrative area. Processing and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Group is planning an expansion of capacities at its injection molding machine manufacturing facility in Kottingbrunn, Austria.
