Vienna's Jam Music Lab Announces University Status, Honors...
Located in one of Europe's most beautiful and historically important cities, with a vast music tradition and high living standard, Jam Music Lab is excited to announce the accreditation of its University status. The University specializes in jazz and popular music, offering its students practical experiences in professional environments while upholding the academic process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC