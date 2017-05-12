UPDATE 1-Russia sees oil market balan...

UPDATE 1-Russia sees oil market balance in winter if cuts deal extended -agencies

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016. Global oil markets will reach a supply-demand balance in late 2017 or early 2018 if a pact to cut output is extended, Russia's energy minister was quoted by local news agencies as saying.

