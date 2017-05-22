UPDATE 1-Iraq says achieved OPEC oil cut share, ready to meet new demand

Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi talks to journalists during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, Austria, in this file photo dated November 30, 2016. Iraq has achieved its share of the production cuts agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC producers at the end of last year but remains ready to meet future oil demand growth, Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a speech on Monday.

