UNO archaeologist to lead excavation ...

UNO archaeologist to lead excavation of possible site of downed Tuskegee Airman's plane

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Advocate

An authentic, newly restored P-51D Mustang painted in the likeness of the 332nd Fighter Group's Red Tail plane flown by Tuskegee Airman Roscoe Brown was dedicated to hang inside the US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans on April 21, 2016. An authentic, newly restored P-51D Mustang painted in the likeness of the 332nd Fighter Group's Red Tail plane flown by Tuskegee Airman Roscoe Brown was dedicated to hang inside the US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans on April 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC